Overnight shooting on East 21st and Parade sends two victims to the hospital

Two men were shot overnight around the area of East 21st and Parade Streets.

Erie Police were called to UPMC Hamot shortly after midnight where they met two gunshot victims.

Both victims were males and one victim was in his 30’s while the other was in his 40’s. Both victims entered the hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs.

The injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

At this time police have no suspects and are still investigating this incident.

