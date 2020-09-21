Overnight shooting takes the life of a four-year-old in Youngstown

Police are currently attempting to piece together what led up to an overnight shooting in Youngstown.

Five people were shot and one person is dead after a shooting on Perry Street in Struthers near Youngstown, Ohio.

The person killed is reportedly a four-year-old child. Police claim that another victim is now in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect who they say arrived on foot while entering the house and began shooting.

A description of the suspect has yet to be released.

“I walked up into the house, asked if the shooter was still there and they said no. So then I looked over to my left and there was a kid in her arms and he was gone,” said Matthew Tallman, Neighbor.

According to the Struthers Police Chief, Tim Rody, they have all of the necessary assistance which will help them piece everything together and hopefully find the suspect and find a reason for all of this.

Youngstown Police are assisting Struthers Police as they continue to investigate.