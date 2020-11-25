Owl found in Rockefeller Center tree released into the wild

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An owl that was found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has officially been released back into the wild.

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties released “Rockefeller” just hours before sunset Tuesday in a wooded area on the edge of the Catskills, so the bird could find a safe cover by nightfall.

After being removed from the box, Rocky spent some time with the handler before flying off. It’s believed the saw-whet owl will begin to migrate south.

But there’s more to the story.

When Ravensbeard experts closely examined Rocky, they said a more appropriate name may have been “Rockette.”