PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting involving two agents with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General broke out Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said around 6:40 a.m. Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives responded to the Greyhound Bus station at 55 11th Street Downtown. Police learned that an altercation between two men broke out on the bus and continued at the station.

Two agents with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General were in the area and witnessed one of the males threatening another with a knife, actively trying to stab him.

The two agents intervened and asked the man to drop the knife. When he refused, the agents took action and shot the suspect twice, in the chest and stomach. He was transported by Pittsburgh EMS to the hospital in critical condition and was taken into surgery.

The other man injured his head on the ground during the incident and he was transported in stable condition for further evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.