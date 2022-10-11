(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — High school students throughout the commonwealth are being encouraged to lead voter registration efforts in their high schools.

The effort is part of the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award (GCEA) program through the Pennsylvania departments of State and Education. It’s the sixth year of the program.

“The GCEA program encourages civic education and engagement among our young people, who are the future of our democracy, and initiates them in the lifelong habit of voting,” said Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman. “I urge educators to enroll their schools in this innovative, nonpartisan program as soon as possible so their students can get the voter registration toolkit early and begin planning their voter registration efforts.”

Schools are recognized for how many students are registered to vote. Schools with at least 85% of their eligible students registered will earn a Gold Level Award, and schools with 65% or more will earn a Silver Level Award.

To be eligible to register to vote, a person must be a U.S. Citizen for at least 30 days before the next election, a resident of Pennsylvania and their local election district for at least 30 days before the next election, and they must be 18 years old by the date of the next election.

Students who participate in the voter registration drive at their school can earn an individual GCEA award. They also can earn an award for serving as a poll worker during the Nov. 8 general election.

The deadline to register for this year’s general election is Oct. 24. Schools will continue registering students to vote throughout the academic year.

“One of the best ways we can preserve, promote and protect democracy is by encouraging Pennsylvanians to become civically engaged,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “It is critical that learners and young people across the commonwealth exercise their right to make their voice heard, register to vote, and remain active in their communities.”