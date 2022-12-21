HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to the PA Farm Complex and Expo Center with events starting on January 5, 2023.

The 2023 PA Farm Show, titled “Rooted in Progress,” features all aspects of Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry in a free admissions event.

Attendees can expect to find food inspired from across the Commonwealth, competitive events, and commercial offerings.

The first public events begin on Friday, January 6 with the opening of the PA Preferred Food Court located in the GIANT Expo Hall and Food Court Annex in the Main Hall.

The first competitive and commercial events open to the public begin on Saturday, January 7.

Dates Competitive Events Commercial Events Food Court Jan. 6 CLOSED TO PUBLIC CLOSED TO PUBLIC 12-9 p.m. (free parking) Jan. 7 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jan. 8 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Jan. 9-13 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jan. 14 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Information is courtesy of the 2023 PA Farm Show visitors Guide. Times, dates, and locations are subject to change and updated information can be found on the PA Farm Show website.

Thursday, January 5, 2023

10:00 a.m: Swine Judging – Small/Sale Arena

Friday, January 6, 202

8:00 a.m.: RING 1: Open Beef – Simmental, SimGenetics – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: RING 2: Open Beef – Main-Anjou, Maintainer, AOB – Equine Arena

9:00 a.m: Rabbit Show Judging – New Holland Arena

9:00 a.m: Bred Gilt Sale – Small/Sale Arena

9:15 a.m.: Supreme Champion Bred Gilt – Small/Sale Arena

10:00 a.m.: Swine Sale – Small/Sale Arena

12:00 p.m.: Food Court Opens – GIANT EXPO HALL

2:30 p.m.: Fleeces Judged – Main Hall

4:00 p.m.: Draft Horse Halter Classes; Adult and Youth Riding Classes – Equine Arena

5:00 p.m.: Sheep and Goat Clinic – Small/Sale Arena

7:00 p.m.: PA High School Rodeo Slack – New Holland Arena

Saturday, January 7, 2023

8:00 a.m.: Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship – New Holland Arena

8:00 a.m.: Draft Horse — Youth Decorating, Showmanship, Cart Classes – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: Youth Poultry Poster Contest; Youth Poultry Scrapbook Contest – East Hall

9:00 a.m.: Poultry Judging – Equine Hall

9:30 a.m.: Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest – Main Hall Stage

10:00 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies with Gov. Tom Wolf and Sec. Russell Redding – Main Hall

10:00 a.m.: Rabbit/Cavy Youth Showmanship, Rabbit Poster Contests – Equine Arena Hall

10:00 a.m.: Poultry Youth Showmanship Contest – Erie Room, Crossroads Conference Center

11:00 a.m.: Butterflies, Life Cycle and Habitat, David Folk – Lancaster Farming Stage

11:30 a.m.: Junior Market Lamb Competition, Junior Lamb Showmanship – Small/Sale Arena

11:30 a.m.: Draft Horse Tandem and Cart Classes – Equine Arena

1:00 p.m.: PA State Police Drill Team Demonstration – New Holland Arena

1:30 p.m.: Mending the Street Fence for the Agriculture Community, Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger, MA Penn State Extension Educator – Lancaster Farming Stage

2:00 p.m.: PA Preferred™ Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies, & Bars Contest – Main Hall State

3:00 p.m.: High School Rodeo Meet and Greet – New Holland Arena

3:00 p.m.: Equine Barn Open to the Public (until 8 p.m.) – EB

4:00 p.m.: Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest – Main Hall Stage

5:00 p.m.: Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship – New Holland Arena

5:00 p.m.: Farm Show Fashions with a Flair – PA Preferred® Banquet Hall

6:00 p.m.: Wine Competition Awards Ceremony – Main Hall State

6:00 p.m.: Sheep Herding State Finals Competition – Equine Arena

6:00 p.m.: Devon Beck Musical Entertainment – Lancaster Farming Stage

6:30 p.m.: Beer Competition Awards Ceremony – Main Hall State

7:00 p.m.: Cheese Competition Awards Ceremony – Main Hall Stage

7:30 p.m.: Cider Competition Awards Ceremony – Main Hall Stage

Sunday, January 8, 2023

8:00 a.m.: RING 1: Junior Beef Breeding; Hereford, Simmental, Main-Anjou, MaineTainer -Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: RING 2: Junior Beef Breeding; Angus, Shorthorn, Limousin, AOB – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer, Junior Beef Showmanship – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: Junior Market Swine Competition, Junior Swine Showmanship – Small/Sale Arena

9:30 a.m.: Cowboy Church – New Holland Arena

9:30 a.m.: Incredible Angel Food Cake Contes – Main Hall

10:30 a.m.: Sheep Herding State Finals Competition – New Holland Arena

11:00 a.m.: Advanced Agricultural Mental Wellbeing: Partnership between Agrisafe and PA State Dept. of Ag., Allison Maloney- Lancaster Farming Stage

12:00 p.m.: Draft Horse Hitch Competition – 6 Horse Hitch and other Hitch Classes – New Holland Arena

12:00 p.m.: Angel Food Cake Contest – Main Hall Stage

1:30 p.m.: Rain Barrel Demonstration, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

2:00 p.m.: Junior Market Cattle Show, Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer, Junior Beef Showmanship – Equine Arena

3:00 p.m.: Advanced Agricultural Mental Wellbeing: Partnership between Agrisafe

and PA State Dept. of Ag., Allison Maloney – Lancaster Farming Stage

4:00 p.m: Jelly/Jam Bar Contest – Main Hall Stage

4:30 p.m.: Suicide Prevention Education, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

6:00 p.m.: Showmanship Clinic & Junior Exhibitor Party – Small/Sale Arena

6:00 p.m.: Innocent Sin Musical Entertainment – Lancaster Farming Stage

7:00 p.m.: Ag Trivia! – Main Hall Stage

Monday, January 9, 2023

8:00 a.m.: RING 1: Open Beef – Angus, Limousin – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: RING 2: Open Beef – Hereford, Shorthorn – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: Junior Market Goat Competition – followed by Junior Goat Showmanship – Small/Sale Arena

8:00 a.m.: PA State FFA Assn. Convention set-up – New Holland Arena

9:00 a.m.: How to properly give your dog a bath and clip their nails, Battlefield FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

9:00 a.m.: Rise and Shine Farm Show! – Main Hall Stage

9:30 a.m.: It’s Jelly Time, Brothersvalley FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

10 a.m.: Barn talks with Draft Horses – EB

10 a.m.: Ag-Gregate for Rookies, Brothersvalley FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

10 a.m.: The History of the Modern Broom – Main Hall Stage

10:30 a.m.: Oh Honey, I’m Home, Brothersvalley FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

11:00 a.m.: Blue Ribbon Patriotism, Mary Klaus, Author and Historian – Lancaster Farming Stage

11:00 a.m.: Sarah Forry and Daisy – Main Hall Stage

11:30 a.m.: Front Fruit to Fridge, Laurel FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

12:00 p.m: Homemade is worth the trade – Dairy at Home, Mifflinburg FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

1:00 p.m.: Cultivating a Healthy Mind; Mental Wellness for Youth, Partnership between

Agrisafe and Pennsylvania State Department of Agriculture, Allison Maloney – Lancaster Farming Stage

2:00 p.m.: Pennsylvania State FFA Association Mid-Winter Convention – New Holland Arena

2:00 p.m.: AgrAbility PA: Farming with a Disability – Modify Your Practices, Not Your Dreams, Kendra Martin – Lancaster Farming Stage

3:00 p.m.: Beef Cattle Supreme Champion – Equine Arena

3:00 p.m.: Cultivating a Healthy Mind; Mental Wellness for Youth, Partnership between

Agrisafe and Pennsylvania State Department of Agriculture, Allison Maloney – Lancaster Farming Stage

3:00 p.m.: Fleece to Shawl Demonstration – Main Hall Stage

4:00 p.m.: Grand Champion Market Drive, Supreme Champion Market Showmanship – Equine Arena

4:00 p.m.Devon Beck Musical Entertainment – Lancaster Farming Stage

5:00 p.m.: Ag Trivia! – Main Hall Stage

6:30 p.m.: Alpaca Fiber and Fun – Small/Sale Arena

6:30 p.m.: Painted Spring Alpaca Farm Presentation with a Live Alpaca! – Main Hall Stage

6:45 p.m.: Square Dance Parade – New Holland Arena

7:00 p.m.: Square Dance Competition – New Holland Arena

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

7:00 a.m.: Scholarship Foundation Breakfast – PA Preferred® Banquet Hall

8:00 a.m.: Alpaca / Llama Show – Equine Arena

9:00 a.m.: Rise and Shine Farm Show! – Main Hall Stage

9:00 a.m.: Mini Horse and Mini Mule Pulling Contest – New Holland Arena

9:00 a.m.: Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Awards – Small/Sale Arena

9:00 a.m.: 4-H Potato Grading and Identification – Keystone Conference Center

9:00 a.m.: Maple Syrup, Bald Eagle FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

9:30 a.m.: Sale of Champions followed by Junior Market Animal/Livestock Sale

(Lambs, Rabbits, Goats, Swine, Cattle) – Small/Sale Arena

9:30 a.m.: Blowin’ Smoke – Building a Smokehouse, Wilmington FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

10:00 a.m.: Barn talks with Draft Horses – EB

10:00 a.m.: Proper Chainsaw Safety and Operation – Lancaster Farming Stage

10:30 a.m.: How to Process a Mini Hay Bale, Somerset Area FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

11:00 a.m.: How to Groom Your Horse, Shippensburg FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

11:00 a.m.: PaSRBA Royalty & Rabbit Hopping, Rabbit Queen Presentation – Main Hall Stage

11:30 a.m.: Tree Stand Hunting and Safety, Somerset CTC FFA A – Lancaster Farming Stage

12:00 p.m.: Pony Pulling Contest – New Holland Arena

12:00 p.m.: How to Tack Up a Horse, CAMS South FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

1:00 p.m.: 3rd Annual PA Farm Show Ag. Law Symposium, register at pennstatelaw.psu.edu

1:00 p.m.: Basics of Home Food Preservation – Main Hall Stage

1:30 p.m.: Horse Pulling Contest – New Holland Arena

1:30 p.m.: How to Care for Animals, CAMS South FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

2:00 p.m.: The Amazing Potato, Moniteau FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

2:00 p.m.: Ag Trivia! – Main Hall Stage

2:30 p.m.: How to Pour Concrete, Moniteau FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

3:00 p.m.: Good Fences Make Good Neighbors, Moniteau FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

4:00 p.m.: Pennsylvania’s Greatest Whoopie Pie Contest – Main Hall Stage

4:00 p.m.: Cheese Curd Making, Gifford Pinchot FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

4:30 p.m.: Draft Horse Hitching and Driving Demonstration – Equine Arena

5:00 p.m.: Angorapalooza – Small/Sale Arena

6:00 p.m.: Martin Johns Musical Entertainment – Lancaster Farming Stage

6:00 p.m.: Mrs. Wage’s Pickle Contest – Main Hall Stage

6:00 p.m.: Horse Shoe Pitching, Hoe Down Throw Down Olympics, Dance & Games – New Holland Arena

6:30 p.m.: Celebrity Feed Scurry, Youth Stick Horse Race & Salute to Veterans – Equine Arena

7:30 p.m.: Angorapalooza Shawl Auction – Small/Sale Arena

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

8:00 a.m.: Horsepower! Tractor display opens – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: Speed Horse Demonstration – New Holland Arena

9:00 a.m.: Rise and Shine Farm Show! – Main Hall Stage

9:00 a.m.: Calf Care, Chambersburg High School FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

9:00 a.m.: Tractor Games -Equine Arena

9:30 a.m.: How to Take a Soil Sample, Chambersburg High School FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

9:30 a.m.: Ag is Magic Show – Main Hall Stage

10:00 a.m.: Youth Fleece to Shawl Contest – Small/Sale Arena

10:00 a.m.: Registration opens for Children’s Pedal Pulls – Equine Arena

10:00 a.m.: Flower Arrangements for Valentine’s Day, Chambersburg HS FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

10:00 a.m.: Dairy Royalty Skit – Main Hall Stage

11:00 a.m.: Children’s Pedal Pulls and Stick Horse Races – Equine Arena

11:00 a.m.: Barn talks with Draft Horses – EB

11:00 a.m.: Introduction to Mycology, Cumberland Valley FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

11:00 a.m.: Make and Take – Main Hall Stage

11:30 a.m.: Mindful and Intuitive Eating for Full Enjoyment of Food, Lori Klein,

The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

12:00 p.m.: Canine Meet the Breeds Experience – New Holland Arena

12:00 p.m.: Tractor Square Dancing – Equine Arena

12:00 p.m.: An Open and Positive Discussion and Managing Type 2 Diabetes, Mandel Smith,

The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

12:30 p.m.: Maple Syrup Madness, Cumberland Valley FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

1:00 p.m.: Parade of Power – tractor parade – Equine Arena

1:00 p.m.: Registration opens for Children’s Pedal Pulls – Equine Arena

1:00 p.m.: Basics of Home Food Preservation – Main Hall Stage

1:30 p.m.: Protecting Yourself from Tick Bites, Emily Struckoff, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

2:00 p.m.: Speed Horse Demonstration – New Holland Arena

2:00 p.m.: Children’s Pedal Pulls and Stick Horse Races – Equine Arena

2:30 p.m.: Scams – How to Recognize and Avoid Them, Carrie Nace – Lancaster Farming Stage

2:30 p.m.: How Does Your Veggie Garden Grow? Wes Garber, AA – Main Hall Stage

3:00 p.m.: Sheep to Shawl Contest – Small/Sale Arena

3:00 p.m.: Tractor Games – Equine Arena

4:30 p.m.: Horsepower! Horse and Tractor Plowing Demonstration – Equine Arena

4:30 p.m.: Did I forget something this Morning, Jill Varner, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

4:30 p.m.: Tree Grafting Demonstration – Main Hall Stage

5:00 p.m.: Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration – New Holland Arena

5:30 p.m.: Bid Calling Contest – PA Preferred® Banquet Hall

6:00 p.m.: Blue Mountain Bluegrass Band Musical Entertainment – Lancaster Farming Stage

6:00 p.m.: Parade of Power – tractor parade – Equine Arena

6:30 p.m.: Sheep to Shawl and Youth Fleece to Shawl Auction – Small/Sale Arena

6:30 p.m.: Goodnight Farm Show, Mary Klaus, Author and Historian – Main Hall Stage

7:00 p.m.: Horse Vaulting – New Holland Arena

7:00 p.m.: Tractor Square Dancing Demonstration – Equine Arena

7:30 p.m.: Mini Horse Extravaganza – New Holland Arena

7:30 p.m.: Ag is Magic Show – Main Hall Stage

Thursday, January 12, 2023

8:00 a.m.: Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship Contest; followed by the Youth Division Classes – NW

8:00 a.m.: Canine Spectacular – Equine Arena

9:00 am.: Miss First Frontier Circuit Rodeo Queen Pageant – New Holland Arena

9:00 am.: Daily Dairy Hair Care Clinic – Small/Sale Arena

9:00 am.: Stop and Smell the Bees, Big Spring FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

9:00 am.: Ag is Magic Show – Main Hall Stage

9:30 a.m.: Horse Tack, Chambersburg Middle School North FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

9:30 a.m.: Pennsylvania Maple Producers Demonstration – Main Hall Stage

10:00 a.m.: Family Bonding, Cynthia Pollich, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

10:30 a.m.: Horse Shoeing and Sheep Shearing Demonstrations – Equine Arena

11:00 a.m.: Mini Horse Extravaganza – New Holland Arena

11:00 a.m.: Celebrity Honey Extraction Competition – Small/Sale Arena

11:00 a.m.: How to Make a Flower Arrangement, Chambersburg MSN FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

11:00 a.m.: How to Give a Proper Tea Party, Mary Klaus – Main Hall Stage

11:30 a.m.: Camping Safety, Chambersburg Middle School North FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

12:00 p.m.: Pennsylvania State Library Virtual Lunch and Learn – Dennis Farm Charitable Land Trust, register at statelibrary.pa.gov

12:00 p.m.: Supporting PA Dairy Farming, Bailey Little – Lancaster Farming Stage

12:00 p.m.: Bluebird Society – Building Bluebird Houses (Make and Take) – Main Hall Stage

12:30 p.m.: Barn talks with Draft Horses – EB

1:00 p.m.: Exceptional Rodeo – New Holland Arena

1:00 p.m.: 3rd Annual Pennsylvania Farm Show Agricultural Law Symposium, register pennstatelaw.psu.edu

1:00 p.m.: Lancaster Farming interviews Sec. Redding on PA Agriculture – Progress & Predictions – Lancaster Farming Stage

1:30 p.m.:Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration, Salute to Veterans – Equine Arena

2:00 p.m.: How Does Your Veggie Garden Grow? Wes Garber, AA Produce – Main Hall Stage

2:30 p.m.: Open Meat Breeding Sheep Show — Southdown, Shropshire, Merino, AOB Wool,

Natural Colored, Corriedale – Small/Sale Arena

2:30 p.m.: Sheep Show – Supreme Champion (at conclusion of the judging) – Small/Sale Arena

2:30 p.m.: Know Your Natives, Andy Faust, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

3:00 p.m.: Rodeo Warm-Up – New Holland Arena

3:30 p.m.: Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship – Equine Arena

3:30 p.m.: Junior Meat Goat Showmanship – NW

3:30 p.m.: Mindful Parenting, Jill Varner, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

4:00 p.m.:Rabbit Industry 101: Learn all about the different uses of rabbits! – Main Hall Stage

5:00 p.m.: Junior Meat Breeding Goat Show – NW

5:00 p.m.: New Holland Arena closes for general public, reopens for Rodeo ticket holders – New Holland Arena

5:00 p.m.: Rabbit Judging Demonstration – Main Hall Stage

6:00 p.m.: Junior Meat Breeding Goat Supreme Champion – NW

6:00 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pull Demonstration – Equine Arena

6:00 p.m.: Make Mine Country Musical Entertainment – Lancaster Farming Stage

6:00 p.m.: Ag is Magic Show – Main Hall Stage

7:00 p.m.: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo – New Holland Arena

Friday, January 13, 2023

8:00 a.m.: Open Sheep Show — Dorset, Hampshire, AOB Meat, Montadale, Cheviot, Tunis, Suffolk – Small/Sale Arena

8:00 a.m.: Sheep Show — Supreme Champion (at the conclusion of the judging) – Small/Sale Arena

8:00 a.m.: Dairy Cattle Show – Ayrshire, Guernsey, Red & White, Milking Shorthorn,

Holstein, Brown Swiss, Jersey – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: Open Dairy Goat Show – NW

9:00 a.m.: Rise and Shine Farm Show! – Main Hall Stage

9:30 a.m.: Dairy Cattle Show – Milking Shorthorn – Equine Arena

9:30 a.m.: Ag is Magic Show – Main Hall Stage

10:00 a.m.: Century and Bicentennial Farm Awards – Lancaster Farming Stage

10:00 a.m.: Make and Take – Main Hall Stage

10:00 a.m.: Roman Riding with Dusti Dickerson – New Holland Arena

11:30 a.m.: Live with Lucia; Rodeo Games and Live Interviews – New Holland Arena

12:00 p.m.: PA Winery Association Cheese Pairing – Main Hall Stage

1:00 p.m.: Barn talks with Draft Horses – EB

1:00 p.m.: Rodeo Clown Classes with Dusty Myers; bullfighter, barrel man – New Holland Arena

1:30 p.m.: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Queen Meet and Greet – New Holland Arena

2:00 p.m.: Supreme Champion of Dairy Breeds – Equine Arena

2:00 p.m.: Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration – New Holland Arena

2:00 p.m.: Your Money Matters: Having a Healthy Relationship with Money, Christina Oulman, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

2:00 p.m.: Blue Mountain Farms – Agriculture in PA – Main Hall Stage

2:30 p.m.: Celebrity Cow-Milking Contest – Equine Arena

3:00 p.m.: Rodeo Warm-Up – New Holland Arena

4:00 p.m.: 4-H Stories and Posters, Charlotte Quick – Lancaster Farming Stage

4:00 p.m.: Pennsylvania State Grange (Make and Take – Create a Quilt Note Card) – Main Hall Stage

5:00 p.m.: Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Contest – Main Hall Stage

5:00 p.m.: New Holland Arena closes for general public, reopens for Rodeo ticket holders – New Holland Arena

5:00 p.m.: Know Your Natives, Andy Faust, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

5:00 p.m.: Lumberjack Demonstration and Competition – Equine Arena

5:30 p.m.: Dairy Goat Best Doe in Show – NW

6:00 p.m.: Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest – Small/Sale Arena

6:00 p.m.: Blue Mountain Bluegrass Band Musical Entertainment – Lancaster Farming Stage

6:00 p.m.: Goodnight Farm Show, Mary Klaus, Author and Historian – Main Hall Stage

7:00 p.m.: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo – New Holland Arena

7:30 p.m.: Ag is Magic Show – Main Hall Stage

8:00 p.m.: Best Doe in Show – NW

Saturday, January 14, 2023

8:00 a.m.: Junior Meat Breeding Goat Showmanship followed by Boer Goat Show, Open and Junior – NW

8:00 a.m.: Junior Breeding Sheep Show – Small/Sale Arena

8:30 a.m.: Farm Class Horse Pulling Demonstration – Equine Arena

9:00 a.m.: FFA Demonstrations – Lancaster Farming Stage

9:30 a.m.: Canine Spectacular – Equine Arena

9:30 a.m.: Farm Class Horse Pulling Competition – New Holland Arena

10:00 a.m.: Junior Committee Auction Preview – Main Hall Stage

11:00 a.m.: Junior Committee Auction – Main Hall Stage

12:00 p.m.: Rodeo Warm Up – New Holland Arena

12:00 p.m.: Cumberland County 4-H Drill Team Demonstration – Equine Arena

1:00 p.m.: Master Showmanship Competition – Equine Arena

1:00 p.m.: Apple Sale – MH

2:00 p.m.: New Holland Arena closes for general public, reopens for Rodeo ticket holders – New Holland Arena

2:00 p.m.:PA Winery Association Cheese Pairing – Main Hall Stage

3:00 p.m.: FFA Awards Ceremony – Lancaster Farming Stage

4:00 p.m.: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo – New Holland Arena

Pennsylvania State Grange (Make and Take – Create a Quilt Note Card) – Main Hall Stage

Follow abc27 for more from the PA Farm Show.