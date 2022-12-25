HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are lots of exciting things to do at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year’s show will feature a new interactive learning experience called “Moo U.”

Located in the Northeast Exhibit Hall, Destination Dairy will feature Moo U, an interactive, STEM learning area for all kids.

Through hands-on activities and asking experts questions, kids can learn all about modern-day dairy farming and the science behind it all.

Veterinarians Dr. Jody Kull, Dr. Adrian Barragan, and Dr. Hayley Springer, as well as members of the Dairy Excellence Foundation and educators from the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, will all be at the exhibit.

Kids can learn about topics ranging from anatomy, physiology, ultrasound technology, robotics, color explosion, and more.

Moo U will be open for every day of the farm show, but specific activities and times will be announced.

The PA Farm Show opens on January 5, 2023, and the first public opportunities to go inside will be with the Food Court on January 6 at 12 p.m. The first public commercial and competitive events begin on January 7.