PENNSYLVANIA (The Hill) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hit the campaign trail this month for several of former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates in a handful of 2022 battlegrounds.

DeSantis will travel to Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Pennsylvania this month for a series of rallies hosted and organized by the conservative group Turning Points Action, Fox News reported on Monday.

Those rallies will see the Florida governor stump for several candidates including Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance, Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters and Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake.

Neither Turning Points nor DeSantis’s campaign immediately responded to The Hill’s requests for comment.

But according to Fox News, the rallies are being billed as an effort to “unite” the GOP ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, with Turning Points Action founder and president Charlie Kirk telling the news outlet that DeSantis “has become the model for a new conservative movement” in the United States.

“That he is willing to throw the full weight of his support behind Kari, Blake, and JD tells you everything you need to know about these incredible candidates who I endorse and support 100%,” Kirk told Fox News.

The rally circuit will reportedly take DeSantis to Roswell, N.M. to stump for Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) on Aug. 14. That same day, he’ll travel to Phoenix, Ariz., to campaign for Masters and Lake.

Five days later, on Aug. 19, DeSantis will travel to Pittsburgh, Pa., for a rally supporting Mastriano, and then to Youngstown, Ohio, where he’ll attend a rally for Vance.

Each of the candidates that DeSantis is rallying for has been endorsed by Trump, with the exception of Herrell, though she previously won the former president’s support during her successful 2020 campaign for her House seat.

DeSantis’s travel plans are the latest evidence of his growing sway among Republican voters nationally amid speculation that he could mount a 2024 bid for the GOP presidential nomination.

But notably, the rallies don’t put him in direct contention with Trump, who is also said to be weighing a 2024 comeback bid of his own.

While DeSantis has traveled extensively this year for various political events, the rally schedule marks something of a shift in his strategy. He’s met with donors and influencers in other states, but has held few rallies for midterm candidates. Perhaps most notably, he made a trip to Las Vegas in April to stump for GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt, a longtime friend of the Florida governor.