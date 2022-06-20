HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Supreme Court of the United States is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade any day, which would leave abortion laws to state legislators. Abortion is currently legal in Pennsylvania, but the next governor will likely see a bill that would further restrict abortion rights.

The question is whether Pennsylvania’s next Governor signs or vetos it?

“I am pro-life. It is the number one issue,” said Doug Mastriano, the Republican Party’s candidate for Pennsylvania Governor. Mastriano said during the abc27 gubernatorial primary debate that he believes life begins at conception, and he would prefer no abortions with no exceptions.

“Everyone deserves a chance to live,” added Mastriano.

The Pennsylvania legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, has tried to restrict access to abortions, however, Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed their attempts.

Josh Shapiro, the state’s Attorney General and the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial candidate, says he will veto any abortion bill that he believes Mastriano would sign.

“He is dangerous, he is extreme, and he is way out of touch with where most Pennsylvanians are on this issue,” said Shapiro of Mastriano.

The PA Family Institute, a pro-life organization, claims that Shapiro is in fact the one who is out of touch, calling him, “a hero to abortion extremists, using taxpayer dollars and the power of his office to join lawsuits against sensible abortion laws in numerous other states. He joins with Planned Parenthood in supporting late-term abortions right here in Pennsylvania.”

Shapiro says these claims are “nonsense” and that he will support and defend Pennsylvania’s abortion laws up to 23 weeks into pregnancy with consultation from a physician, and after 24 weeks if a woman’s life or health is at risk.

Mastriano supports much tougher laws, such as the heartbeat bill, with much tougher penalties.

Mastriano says that doctors who perform abortions in Pennsylvania should and will be punished if he wins the governor race.