The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced on Sept. 8 the return of more than $2.2 million in licensing fees to 1,359 municipalities in which licensees are located.

As required by law, twice a year the PLCB returns liquor license fees paid by PLCB-approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those licenses.

Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.

The PLCB oversees the regulation of more than 15,000 retail liquor licenses statewide. Those areas include restaurants, clubs, and hotels.

The license fees range from $125 to $700 depending on the type of license and the population of the municipality in which the license is located, as part of the annual license renewal or validation process, as well as in conjunction with approval of certain new applications.

The current dispersal period represents fees paid from Feb. 1 to July 31.

Overall 55 cities, 541 boroughs and 763 townships will receive payments ranging from $25 to $359,875.

Over the last five fiscal years, the PLCB returned just over $18 million in licensing fees to local municipalities.

The complete list of license fee distributions by municipality is available on the PLCB website.