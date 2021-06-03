Pa. residents urged to check electric bill after prices increase between 2% and 30%

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ/WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding electric customers that all the state’s electric distribution companies are increasing rates between 2% and 30% for non-shopping customers.

Effective June 1, energy rates are increasing for the summer months depending on service areas and the PUC is encouraging residential and small business customers to conduct price “checkups” with their electric bills and, if applicable, review their current contracts.

In the Midstate, PPL and UGI are both raising their rates upwards of 3.4%, raising concerns particularly for those working from home at the tail end of the pandemic. But experts say there are still a variety of ways to save before your next bill.

“As summer nears and the cooling season is upon us, consumers may be looking for ways to lower monthly bills by reducing energy usage and supply costs,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille.

Homeowners can seal their homes from air leaks around plumbing and wiring, manage the use of heaters and air-conditioning and make smart decisions on washing appliances, like rinsing with cold water and removing lint from drying machines.

During the summer months, thermostats can be set to 78 degrees when you’re at home and then allowing the ambient temperature to rise while asleep or away from home.

Since Tuesday, electric companies have already adjusted their prices for residential default service customers including:

PECO, with an increase from 6.267 cents to 6.402 cents per kWh (up 2.2%)

PPL, with an increase from 7.317 to 7.544 cents per kWh (up 3.1%)

UGI Electric, with an increase from 6.119 to 6.33 cents per kWh (up 3.4%)

Duquesne Light, with an estimated increase from 7.07 to 7.41 cents per kWh (up 4.8%)

Citizens’ Electric, with an increase from 6.4477 to 6.9777 cents per kWh (up 8.2%)

West Penn Power, with an increase from 5.154 to 5.707 cents per kWh (up 11%)

Wellsboro Electric, with an increase from 6.3721 to 7.259 cents per kWh (up 14%)

Met-Ed, with an increase from 5.418 to 6.69 cents per kWh (up 23%);

Penn Power, with an increase from 5.721 to 7.195 cents per kWh (up 25.8%)

Penelec, with an increase from 4.981 to 6.462 cents per kWh (up 30%)

In a press release, the PUC writes “customers not choosing a supplier continue to receive “default service” from the utility, with the cost per kilowatt-hour (kWh) set quarterly or semiannually based on PUC approved electric generation procurement plans.”

However, the PUC does not control the price of the generation portion of the electric bill.

Detailed information about competitive offers, along with tips for energy conservation and savings, is available on the PUC’s electric shopping website, PAPowerSwitch.com.