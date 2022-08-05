ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold his first public campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May.

Fetterman’s campaign says the Lt. Governor will appear in Erie on August 12, three months after being hospitalized prior to winning his primary race. Fetterman has appeared at campaign offices and held a private fundraiser in the Philadelphia area, but those events were not accessible to the general public and media.

Fetterman has not yet released the exact location of the rally, which will be held in the evening.

“Before the 2020 election, I said that if I could know one single fact about the results, I could tell you who was going to win Pennsylvania. Whoever wins Erie County will win Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman. “Erie County is Pennsylvania’s most important bellwether county. I’ve visited Erie dozens and dozens of times in the past, and I am honored and proud to be returning to the campaign trail here.”

Fetterman is running against Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, who has recently stepped up his campaign with stops in Central Pennsylvania.