Rescue crews had their work cut out for them last night as they spent hours trying to rescue a man who fell into the icy cold waters of Elk Creek.

A number of local police and fire departments responded to the frantic scene.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, a couple that lives right in the 3000 block of North Creek Road in Girard Township was getting ready for bed, that’s when they heard screams for help outside.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, they found a man on a steep embankment next to the creek near a local train trestle.

He was in need of immediate medical help, going in and out of consciousness and appeared to be suffering from hypothermia.

“At that point they started doing whatever rescue efforts they could and obviously got other fire departments and any other rescue services and departments for help , they were able to get some blankets down to the individual and while waiting for the other services to show up,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Those crews were able to set up a rope system and get down into the embankment to rescue the individual. Crews carried him several hundred feet up the embankment, then he was taken to a local hospital.

He said the entire rescue operation took two to three hours.

“Contrary to popular belief, we are out there doing more than just writing tickets. We are out there to provide services for our community and go out there if somebody does need help and provide that and go out no matter the weather and help out,” Hacke went on to say.

Trooper Hacke added the name of the person involved has not been released at this point and the incident is no longer under investigation.

Trooper Hacke said the man was taken to a local hospital, but are not sure about his condition.