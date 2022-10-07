HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Friday, Oct. 7 that troopers have seized more than 2,000 pounds of drugs during the third quarter of 2022.
According to a press release, troopers confiscated more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and over 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics.
Below is a chart that breaks down all the drugs that were confiscated, along with the pounds and value of the drugs seized.
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|102.8 lbs.
|$2,261,600
|Crack Cocaine
|5.79 lbs.
|$92,640
|Heroin
|25.2 lbs.
|$856,800
|Fentanyl
|85.54 lbs.
|$1,368,640
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|421 doses
|$8,420
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|23.65 pints
|$158,455
|Marijuana THC Solid
|441.8 lbs.
|$2,209,000
|Marijuana Plants
|271 plants
|$44,715
|Processed Marijuana
|1,014 lbs.
|$3,042,000
|Methamphetamines
|144.1 lbs.
|$1,441,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|2.33 lbs.
|$7,689
|MDMA – Pills
|692 pills
|$10,380
|Other Narcotics
|63.05 lbs.
|$126,100
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|65,345 pills
|$1,633,625
|Total Value
|$13,261,064
PSP also collected 698 pounds of prescriptions and other medication as part of its drug-takeback program during the third quarter of 2022.