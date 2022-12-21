(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Livestock health is at the forefront of agriculture — Santa Claus doesn’t get a pass on that. But there’s good news for all who celebrate Christmas: Santa’s reindeer have been given a clean bill of health by the Pennsylvania State Veterinarian.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill were joined by Santa Claus and his reindeer on Dec. 21 at Hersheypark in Hershey.

The reindeer received their clearance to fly to Pennsylvania from Alaska’s State Veterinarian Dr. Robert Gerlach. He issued a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship. Such certificates are required to be sure contagious diseases aren’t carried across state lines. The PA Dept. of Agriculture supplies those certifications for animals in Pennsylvania before they’re transported across state lines.

