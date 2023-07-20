Two Presque Isle beaches that were listed as “restricted for swimming” are now back open for everyone to enjoy.

On Tuesday, Beaches 6 and 8 were put on restriction because of e. Coli testing.

The two beaches were put on restriction on Tuesday due to e. Coli levels. Thursday morning crews received the samples that lifted the restrictions.

Those samples showed “low levels ” of e. Coli.

“Any time we have them closed its a safety risk having it due to the higher e. Coli numbers but with this being our main vacation season having them open its huge for us and for the public,” said Ryan Rager of Presque Isle State Park.

He said when it comes to the water quality testing, they want to make sure they are providing the highest level of care for the public.

“There is hundreds of types of e. Coli in natural bodies of water such as Lake Erie and whenever you have higher numbers it’s a higher risk for the public whenever they are swimming. So, we want to make sure that we are doing our best to make sure that the waters are the safest and that is why we do them every day,” Rager explained.

Kristie Molanick and her family are visiting Beach 6 from Pittsburgh.

“We are happy, we actually always come to Beach 6 and that is the beach that we always go to, the concession stand is there and the beaches are always really nice and clean. We actually saw that the sand is nice, its clean and soft today so, we like Beach 6 a lot,” Kristie Molanick said.

Rager said anytime the park has advisories or restrictions they are posted on their webpage. Also as you are driving in to the park , there is an electric sign that is updated every day.