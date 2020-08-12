Parts of Downtown Erie receive makeover including a new mural on French and 12th Street

Parts of downtown Erie are getting a makeover, as workers made way to State Street to add fresh mulch around the trees.

This effort is through a collaboration of organizations including the Erie Downtown Partnership and the City of Erie.

This is only one way the partnership looked to help beautify the downtown area. They also began power washing a wall at the Sunoco on 12th and French Streets to prepare it for a mural installation next week.

The art project will feature the long time business owner.

“They’ve been instrumental owners and investors in Erie for generations and it is a way to signify not just that, but ultimately the whole mural aspect of what art can do for a community. You take that and couple it with the beautification and the investment that’s going on. It all looks at how we are transforming and making a new, better Erie for all.” said John Buchna, Executive Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The mural is expected to be installed next week.