(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While everyday Pennsylvanians are hurting from inflation, the commonwealth has announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund has reached a record high.

The fund now sits at nearly $5 billion. The Wolf administration touted the accomplishment in an announcement on Oct. 5 when it deposited $2.1 billion into the fund.

That’s the second largest investment in Pennsylvania’s history, the announcement said. In 2021, $2.6 billion was deposited.

Those deposits have bolstered the account which had dwindled to $231,800 by the time Wolf came into office.

“Over the past seven years, my administration has righted Pennsylvania’s shaky finances through sound fiscal management,” Wolf said. “… Today, Pennsylvania has nearly $5 billion in emergency savings, a growing economy and a strong fiscal foundation for the future.”

In addition to the Rainy Day Fund, the General Fund finished the year with $5.537 billion.

“For our commonwealth to grow and succeed, it’s critical that we invest in the people of Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “By getting Pennsylvania’s finances in order and investing in the things that make a difference to Pennsylvanians – including higher-quality education, better-paying jobs and safer communities – my administration is putting our commonwealth on the path to a brighter future.”

The Rainy Day Fund deposit was part of Wolf’s final budget, signed in July. The budget also increased education funding by $1.8 billion, created three new state parks, gave bonus rebates through the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program, created a child care tax credit, and invested more than $100 million in gun violence prevention.