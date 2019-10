The next step begins for a Crawford County roundabout.

PennDOT beginning paving Monday night at the roundabout which sits at the intersection of Routes 6/322, 19 and 98 in Vernon Township. Paving will take place from 6 PM to 6 AM and is expected to be completed over the next three nights. Final pavement markings will be painted once paving is done.

The intersection will then be open as a fully functioning, multi lane, hybrid roundabout.