(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Jan. 6 in Chautauqua County, New York.

The 48-year-old Brockport, New York, man was crossing Route 60 in Fredonia, New York, when he was struck at about 6 p.m. The accident happened south of Vineyard Drive. The driver, a 64-year-old Cassadaga, New York, woman, had been traveling north when she struck the pedestrian.

Emergency responders treated the man for serious injuries at the scene. He was taken to Brooks Hospital in Dunkirk, New York, but later died due to the injuries.

According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office news release, no charges are expected against the driver.