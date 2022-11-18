A 40-year-old Townville woman recently suffered suspected serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in a Washington Township parking lot.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident occurred at about 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 10 in the parking lot of Engine House 39, 1000 Washington Dr., in Washington Township.

An 82-year-old Cranesville man was leaving the Engine House 39 social club in his 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, and while making a wide right turn, he reportedly struck the woman who was walking out of the club. Initially, the vehicle struck the pedestrian’s right leg with the driver’s side front fender. She was thrown to the ground by the impact. As the vehicle continued to move forward, it ran over her upper torso with the driver’s side rear tire, the report said.

When the driver realized he struck a pedestrian, he reportedly looped around the parking lot and returned to the scene. According to the report, the driver got out to assist the pedestrian.

Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. The pedestrian was transported to Hamot Medical Center.

The PSP report was published on Nov. 18.