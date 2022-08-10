WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed and defended her recent trip to Taiwan, a trip she made with other Democrats.

Democrats say China bears the sole responsibility for its negative reaction to the visit.

“We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said.

China began easing its military exercises around Taiwan on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the People’s Republic of China has engaged in rather provocative measures and live fire exercises,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill). “If the cost of avoiding these is to cede control of Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China or to cede control of our travel schedules… that is not a price we’re going to pay.”

Despite the decrease in military exercises, China says it will continue seeking what it calls a “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan by any means necessary.

The White House has been careful in its comments regarding Pelosi’s trip.

“It was her right to go,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Again, it does not change our policy, our One China Policy.”

Administration officials haven’t weighed in on whether that trip hurt U.S-China relations. In contrast, Republicans have been vocal in their support for Speaker Pelosi’s visit.

“Speaker Pelosi was right,” Rep. Roy Moore (Mo.) said.