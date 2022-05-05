(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Penelec has announced its remaining tree-trimming work for 2022.

Throughout the year, Penelec trims trees to maintain clearances around its electrical equipment, including along its power lines. The trimming reduces the amount of power outages an area experiences, especially during storms.

Already, Penelec has trimmed the trees along 700 miles of its power lines and the company plans to trim an additional 3,500 miles this year, the company noted in an announcement. Penelec will spend some $37.7 million in “vegetation management” for 2022.

In Erie County, Penelec is planning trimming in Erie, Fairview, Harborcreek and Waterford.

In Crawford County, the company will trim the lines in Cambridge springs, Conneautville, Geneva, Meadville and Union City.

Warren County will see trimming in Warren and Tidioute.

Impacted Penelec customers and municipalities will be notified before work begins in each area.

Penelec trims on a four-year cycle. The company noted that it trims trees in a way “that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safe clearances around electrical equipment.” Trees may also be removed if they’re dangerous or diseased.

“Penelec is committed to enhancing customer service reliability, and our vegetation management program is one of the most important things we do every year to help maintain our electric system and restore power more quickly after storms,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania operations (FirstEnergy is Penelec’s parent company).