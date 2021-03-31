Penelec: Rental assistance available for eligible customers

(WTAJ) — Penelec/FirstEnergy Corp. is informing their customers of the new Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) aimed at helping income-eligible renters who are having trouble making ends meet.

Signed into law on Feb. 5, 2021, ERAP is designed to assist Pennsylvania renters and families at risk of homelessness due to financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds from the program can be used for rental or utility costs or arrearages and other related housing expenses.

This special program takes its place alongside other established utility assistance programs that can help eligible Penelec customers pay overdue bills. However, customers are being urged to act quickly as funds will only be available until they are fully exhausted.

Renters who do not meet the assistance program requirements are also encouraged to contact Penelec customer service by calling 1-(800)-545-7741 to work out a payment plan that fits their needs.

Tenants can apply, or landlords can apply on their behalf, for rental assistance online at www.compass.state.pa.us. If your county is not using COMPASS, you will be referred to your local ERAP agency.