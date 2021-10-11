Penelec to install special markers on powerlines in Erie National Wildlife Refuge to prevent bald eagle collisions

Penelec will be undertaking a project to protect nesting eagles in the Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Crawford County.

A helicopter contractor will place special markers on a long stretch of powerlines located in the Erie National Wildlife Refuge in order to help bald eagles avoid in-flight collisions that could cause injury along with power outages as they fly between their nest and fishing grounds.

From the hovering helicopter contractors will clip avian flight diverters every fifteen feet along the 1,200 foot span of wire high above a marsh in the Wildlife Refuge.

The plastic triangular flight diverters are brightly colored and reflective which makes it easier for the eagles to spot the line.

This event will take place on October 13th at 1 p.m. weather permitting on Boland Road in the Sugar Lake Division of the Refuge in Guy Mills, PA in Crawford County.

