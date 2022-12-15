The wind has been knocking down power lines throughout Erie County, and Penelec is working around the clock to restore power.

Early Thursday afternoon, there were 150 City of Erie residents without power and more than 600 Millcreek residents without power. These outages are all due to severe weather and wind.

Trees and limbs are being blown down onto Penelec wires in multiple locations. One Penelec representative has advice for those without power.

“You want to make sure that you always have fresh batteries and a good flashlight. Candles can cause house fires, so I don’t recommend those as a source of illumination. Anything that belongs outside, like a cook stove or a grill, never use any of those things for makeshift heat. That can cause carbon monoxide,” said Todd Meyers, spokesperson, First Energy.

In Harborcreek, high winds taking down power lines in the 1200 block of Bartlette Road closing the road to traffic.