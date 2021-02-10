Penn State Behrend awarded $200,000 to develop a tech training center for regional manufacturers

Penn State Behrend in Erie has been approved for $200,000 in funding to develop a “4.0 Center of Excellence” for regional manufacturers, according to Governor Tom Wolf, and state Reps. Pat Harkins and Bob Merski.

The Manufacturing Training-to-Career program is a program that helps companies identify and train a skilled workforce through targeted programs and services.

The governor announced that this funding will allow Penn State Behrend to implement an Industry 4.0 Center of Excellence (COE), which will support regional manufacturers in adopting new methods and technologies to ensure that Pennsylvania remains a competitive player in the manufacturing industry nationally and globally.

“As the manufacturing industry continues to evolve, it’s critical that Pennsylvania stays up to speed with technology advancements. Our commonwealth is renowned for its manufacturing presence, and this funding will support Penn State Behrend’s investment into northwestern Pennsylvania’s manufacturing workforce,” said Gov. Wolf. “This training will ensure the region remains a key player, at the forefront of manufacturing advancements, in the state’s booming manufacturing industry.”

Northwestern Pennsylvania manufacturers will be able to work with Penn State Behrend and the Industry 4.0 COE to increase efficacy of production processes and implement robotics, analysis tools, and data-driven decision making.

This training will also support the industry in expanding a qualified labor force.

“With this funding, Penn State Behrend will be able to offer training in the latest tech-based tools that manufacturers need to compete in the modern digital world,” state Rep. Harkins said. “By helping manufacturers ensure that worker skills keep pace with technological advancements – from robotics to digital systems to data analysis – the center will help regional industries reach more customers, speed production and improve efficiency. I attended Penn State Behrend, and I am extremely excited to see the ways my alma mater will be helping our region remain competitive.”

“The new Industry 4.0 Center of Excellence is going to help bring manufacturing in our region further into 21st century. Access to cutting-edge technology is one of the keys to competitiveness in the business world, but the technology is only effective if workers are trained to use it. By offering expanded workforce training on state-of-the-art systems, the new center is going to help ensure that industry in our corner of the state not only keeps pace, but is able to build a stronger national and global reach,” state Rep. Merski said. “State Representative Curt Sonney’s efforts played a large part in helping secure this funding, and we are gratified to have had the opportunity to work with him.”

