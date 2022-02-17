Penn State Behrend dance team gears up for THON

Penn State Behrend’s dance team is taking part in an annual tradition that raises millions of dollars for a good cause.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, the team arrived at Penn State’s main campus to take part in the THON dance.

The 46-hour, non-stop dance featuring hundreds of students kicks off on Friday, Feb. 18.

THON is a student-run philanthropy focused on helping children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Their mission is to provide funding for critical research.

“I know it’s going to be difficult, I know it’s going to be the most amazing weekend of my life, having different experiences and just being able to bond with my Behrend family,” said Jennifer Gustafson, Penn State Behrend dance team.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“To be able to go there and understand the whole mission in person and feel the energy, I am really excited and I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity,” said Leah Kammerdeiner, Penn State Behrend dance team.