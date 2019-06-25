Penn State Behrend places first in Supermileage competition

A team from Penn State Behrend placed first in the 40th annual Society for Automotive Engineers Supermileage competition. This is the second consecutive year the team has achieved this.

The team achieved 2,420 miles per gallon with the student-designed and-built vehicle at the event in Marshall, Michigan. The Society of Automotive Engineers teamed up with Eaton, a power management company.

The competition helps to generate the public awareness of fuel-efficient vehicles and also high-mileage vehicles.

The Supermileage competition is a part of the SAE (Society for Automotive Engineers) Collegiate Design Series.