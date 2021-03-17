Penn State Class of 2021 to have in-person commencement

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 11, 2011 file photo, a student walks in front of the Old Main building on the Penn State campus in State College, Pa. The university on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, citing the coronavirus pandemic, as state officials announced a 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University (PSU) announced today that they will host an in-person commencement ceremony in May for the class of 2021’s academic accomplishments, according to their release. However, it will be different than in “normal” years.

According to PSU President Eric Barron, the decision to move forward with in-person commencement ceremonies is made possible by the rising vaccination rates and recent changes to state guidelines allowing for larger gatherings. However, this year’s ceremonies will still look different to follow the state and federal guidelines that are in place.

As of right now, at University Park, ceremonies are reported to take place in Beaver Stadium from May 7 to 9. All students who filed their intent to graduate in spring 2021 will receive information to attend for their assigned college.

There’s a limit of two guests per graduate. Tickets will be required for all graduates and guests attending the ceremony, and graduates will be required to register for the tickets.

As part of a two-step process for ticket registration, according to the release, graduates will receive an email from MarchingOrder via graduation@psu.edu to RSVP to attend the in-person ceremony. In April, graduates who RSVP’d will receive an email from golions@psu.edu to secure tickets for themselves and their guests. Both steps must be followed in order to receive the tickets.

It’s reported that seating will be arranged in pods of three — the graduate and up to two guests.

Even if Governor Tom Wolf or the CDC allows for a higher capacity of large gatherings, they said the two guests per graduate will remain the same.

Graduates will not be called upon to walk across the stage, however, they said each graduate’s name, degree and major will be featured on a video board during the ceremony.

Anyone who is unable to attend can also view the ceremony with virtual and livestream options.

The livestream will be available on the University’s commencement website. They recommend checking for updates, too.

A university-wide virtual ceremony is said to take place May 6 at 6 p.m. to make commencement available to all students at virtual.commencement.psu.edu.

Each commonwealth campus will host its own ceremony, and information will be shared directly to graduating students.

The release also mentions that a special weekend is being planned for members of the class of 2020. The Penn State Alumni Association in consultation with alumni representatives are looking at doing something in spring of 2022.

For more information regarding commencement, you can visit their website.