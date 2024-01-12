UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Stacy Collins is expected to leave Happy Valley and head back to Boise State.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg announced on social media Friday morning that Boise State is expected to hire Collins as its special teams coordinator, linebackers coach and assistant head coach.

Penn State Special Teams Coordinator Stacy Collins coaches during an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Collins has been with Penn State for just two seasons and has previously coached at Boise State. He’ll be entering his 26 years of collegiate coaching this fall with Boise State.

With Collins leaving, Penn State will be tasked with replacing its third new coordinator this offseason. Andy Kotelnicki became the new offensive coordinator while Tom Allen will replace Manny Diaz, who is now Duke University’s head football coach, as the defensive coordinator.

Kotelnicki and Allen did not coach in the 2023 Peach Bowl, which saw Penn State lose 38-25 to Ole Miss.