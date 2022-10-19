STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police.

State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West College Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 16. Police and EMS were called to the building around 4:17 a.m. and tried performing life-saving measures, however, he was then pronounced dead at the scene.

During the police’s preliminary investigation, they learned that excessive drinking was a factor in the student’s death, leading them to believe his death was accidental, according to the press release. The student was reportedly at a party along 222 West Beaver Avenue earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game.

The death is being investigated by State College police and the Centre County Coroner’s Office. The student was not identified in the release and a toxicology report is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.