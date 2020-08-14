Penn State’s THON going virtual in 2021

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s THON, a 46 hour dance marathon that benefits children battling childhood cancer, will be going virtual in 2021.

The announcement came via social media.

With the safety of our Four Diamonds families, student volunteers, and generous supporters at the forefront of every conversation, it has been decided that THON Weekend 2021 will not be held in person. Visit our FAQ document for more information. https://t.co/qF5BoeU7Mt pic.twitter.com/kLD7hkKSHp — Penn State THON™ (@THON) August 14, 2020

THON weekend in 2021 was originally scheduled for February 19-21, and is annually held in the Bryce Jordan Center.

In the release, officials say the importance of safety for the Four Diamonds families, student volunteers, and generous supporters played a factor in their decision. THON adds they will be working over the next several months to organize and plan a virtual event that will feature the Four Diamond Families, student volunteers, guest performers, speakers and more.

All the money raised from THON goes directly to Four Diamonds, an organization that helps children and families conquer childhood cancer at Penn State Health. Since 1977, THON has helped raise over $180 million, including over $11.6 million this year.

THON’s yearlong events will still be happening this year, including the THON 5K, 100 Days til THON and Family Carnival. Accommodations will be made to those events to ensure the safety of those involved.