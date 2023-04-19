(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In connection with Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) northwest-region officials highlighted anticipated construction projects for 2023.

“PennDOT employees and contractors in the northwest corner of Pennsylvania will once again be working hard to enhance the state’s transportation infrastructure with more than $160 million in projects planned for 2023,” said Brian McNulty, PennDOT District 1 executive. “Motorists play an important role in keeping our highway workers safe and we ask that you exercise caution as you encounter these work zones in the months to come.”

Work plans for the 2023 construction season in PennDOT’s District 1 — which covers Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties — call for improving approximately 110 roadway miles and replacing, restoring or repairing 24 bridges, including 15 in poor condition.

District 1 is expecting to award 90 contracts this year for work to be done in 2023 and 2024. These include projects supported and accelerated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which brings about $23.7 million in additional funding to the region.

“We want to take full advantage of the investments from the federal government so we can maximize the number of improvements we can make to our region’s roads and bridges for years to come,” McNulty said.

Some of the projects include:

Crawford County

Route 27, resurfacing more than 4.5 miles of roadway in East Mead and Randolph townships; $4.9 million.

Route 198 and Park Avenue – Resurfacing nearly 6 miles of roadway in the City of Meadville, Woodcock Township and Blooming Valley Borough; contract not awarded yet.

Route 408 – Major rehabilitation of the bridge over Oil Creek in Hydetown Borough; $2 million.

Erie County

Interstate 90 reconstruction (miles 3.5 to 10.5) – the third year of the project will focus on reconstructing the westbound lanes and replacement of the westbound bridge over Neiger Road; $66.1 million.

Edinboro Intersection Improvements – Upgrades to the turning radius, lane realignments and pedestrian amenities at and near the intersection of Route 6N and Route 99; $2.8 million.

Zuck Road (Route 4015) – Resurfacing, culvert replacement, signal upgrades along 2 miles of roadway from Zimmerly Road (Route 4012) to W. 26 th Street (Route 20); $7.8 million.

Street (Route 20); $7.8 million. Bayfront Parkway Project – Pedestrian improvement, including a bridge, two roundabouts and a grade separated intersection, missing trail connections, improved lighting; contract not yet awarded.

Cranberry Street Intersection – Pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection of Cranberry Street and the Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034); contract to be awarded late in 2023.

Forest County

Route 36 – Rehabilitating the bridge over Hunter Run in Tionesta, Forest County; $362,730.

Mercer County

Sharon Gateway – Collaborative project to improve safety in and beautify the intersections of South Irvine Street and Route 62 and Addison Avenue; $932,346.

Route 18 – Resurfacing nearly 1.5 miles Route 18 from Route 358 in Greenville Borough to the beginning of the four-lane section in West Salem Township; contract not yet awarded.

Thiel College intersection – Improvements to the intersection of Route 18 with Route 58, High Street and North Third Street as well as resurfacing of Route 18 and Route 58 in Greenville Borough; contract to be award in late 2023.

Venango County

Allegheny Boulevard Multimodal Trail – Construction of 2.8 miles of multi-use trail along Route 8/62 from Elk Street in the City of Franklin to Front Street (Route 4002) in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County; $2.3 million.

Route 427 – Resurfacing 6 miles from Academy Street to Deeter Road in Jackson and Plum townships, and Cooperstown Borough, Venango County, $7.1 million.

Resurfacing in Cranberry Township – Resurfacing more than 10 miles of roadway, including East State Route (Route 2006), Rockland Cranberry Road (Route 2013) and Deep Hollow Road (Route 3025); contract not yet awarded.

Route 428 – Resurfacing nearly 6 miles of roadway in Oil City, Cornplanter and Oakland townships, and Sugarcreek Borough, $4.7 million.

Warren County

Single-lane roundabout in City of Warren – Improvements to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue, Market Street and Water Street; $3.9 million.

Route 62 – Resurfacing more than 7.5 miles of roadway in Conewango and Pine Grove townships; $4.3 million.

The region anticipates receiving $25 million in additional funding in 2024.

A complete list of more than 100 District 1 projects can be found in the 2023 Construction Program. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.