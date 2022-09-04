(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of September 5, 2022 for the northwest region.
The Erie County schedule is:
|Activity
|Municipalities
|State Route
|Common Road Name
|Crack Sealing
|Union Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Amity Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Venango Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Drain Cleaning
|Waterford Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|Summit Township
|SR 0197
|Route 97
|Venango Township
|SR 1001
|Lake Pleasant Road
|Greene Township
|SR 1001
|Lake Pleasant Road
|Mechanical Patching
|Harborcreek Township
|SR 0430
|Route 430
|Greenfield Township
|SR 0430
|Route 430
|Venango Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Greene Township
|SR 0008
|Route 8
|Mowing
|Girard Township
|SR 3014
|Old State Road
|Franklin Township
|SR 3014
|Old State Road
|Elk Creek Township
|SR 3010
|Pageville Road
|Shoulder Cutting
|Edinboro Borough
|SR 0699
|Route 699
|Washington Township
|SR 0699
|Route 699
|McKean Township
|SR 0699
|Route 699
|Ditching
|Elk Creek Township
|SR 3008
|Crane Street
|Franklin Township
|SR 3008
|Crane Street
|Waterford Township
|SR 3014
|Old State Road
|Pipe Replacement
|Conneaut Township
|SR 3006
|Route 6N
|Manual Patching
|Springfield Township
|SR 3006
|Route 6N
|Elk Creek Township
|SR 3006
|Route 6N
|Conneaut Township
|SR 3006
|Route 6N
|Washington Township
|SR 3006
|Route 6N
|Elk Creek Township
|SR 3008
|Crane Street
|Franklin Township
|SR 3008
|Crane Street
|Franklin Township
|SR 3014
|Old State Road
|Washington Township
|SR 3014
|Old State Road
|City of Corry
|SR 0426
|Route 426
|Amity Township
|SR 2024
|Hayes Road
|Wayne Township
|SR 2024
|Carter Hill Road
|Greenfield Township
|SR 0089
|Route 89
|North East Township
|SR 0089
|Route 89
|Fairview Township
|SR 0020
|Route 20
|Waterford Borough
|SR 2006
|Third Street
All work is weather dependent.
More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.
