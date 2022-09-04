(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of September 5, 2022 for the northwest region.

The Erie County schedule is:

ActivityMunicipalities State Route Common Road Name
Crack SealingUnion TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Amity TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Venango TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Drain CleaningWaterford TownshipSR 0197Route 97
Summit TownshipSR 0197Route 97
Venango TownshipSR 1001Lake Pleasant Road
Greene TownshipSR 1001Lake Pleasant Road
Mechanical Patching Harborcreek Township SR 0430Route 430
Greenfield TownshipSR 0430Route 430
Venango TownshipSR 0008Route 8
Greene Township SR 0008Route 8
MowingGirard Township SR 3014Old State Road
Franklin Township SR 3014Old State Road
Elk Creek TownshipSR 3010Pageville Road
Shoulder CuttingEdinboro BoroughSR 0699Route 699
Washington TownshipSR 0699Route 699
McKean TownshipSR 0699Route 699
DitchingElk Creek TownshipSR 3008Crane Street
Franklin TownshipSR 3008Crane Street
Waterford TownshipSR 3014Old State Road
Pipe Replacement Conneaut TownshipSR 3006Route 6N
Manual PatchingSpringfield TownshipSR 3006Route 6N
Elk Creek TownshipSR 3006Route 6N
Conneaut TownshipSR 3006Route 6N
Washington TownshipSR 3006Route 6N
Elk Creek TownshipSR 3008Crane Street
Franklin TownshipSR 3008Crane Street
Franklin TownshipSR 3014Old State Road
Washington TownshipSR 3014Old State Road
City of CorrySR 0426Route 426
Amity TownshipSR 2024Hayes Road
Wayne TownshipSR 2024Carter Hill Road
Greenfield TownshipSR 0089Route 89
North East TownshipSR 0089Route 89
Fairview TownshipSR 0020Route 20
Waterford BoroughSR 2006Third Street

All work is weather dependent.

More information about the weekly county maintenance schedules can be found online under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

