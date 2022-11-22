Snow removal comes with an artistic flair thanks to some talented young artists.

PennDOT announced the winners of their 2022 Paint the Plow contest where 12 schools took part using the theme, ‘Put down the device in snow and ice’. For the northwest Pennsylvania region, it was a Mercer County sweep.

The plow created by Farrell High School won the ‘fan favorite’ award determined by online voting. The ‘judge’s pick’ award went to the students from Mercer High School.

All the plows entered for the contest will be used for snow removal this winter.