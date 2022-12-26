​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made updates to its holiday weekend travel restrictions.

The Tier 1 and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions have been lifted and restored speed limits were restored on interstates in the northwest region, according to PennDOT.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region on Friday, speed limits were reduced to 45 mph on all interstates and Tier 1 restrictions were implemented on Interstate 90.

Motorists traveling between Erie County and New York should continue to use Interstate 86 at the I-90 interchange. New York has closed I-90 to all vehicles at the Pennsylvania state line.