PennDOT officials warn drivers of upcoming winter storm; vehicle restrictions anticipated

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, along with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the upcoming winter storm.

These agencies are also anticipating implementing various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.

Effective at noon on Thursday, February 3, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 79 from I-80 to Erie;

I-80 from the Ohio border to I-99;

I-86, entire length; and

I-90, entire length.

Effective at 6:00 PM Thursday, February 3, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-70, entire length;

I-76 from the Ohio Line to Breezewood (Exit 161)

I-79, entire length;

I-80, entire length;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border;

I-84, entire length;

I-99, entire length;

I-180, entire length;

I-279, entire length;

I-376, entire length;

I-380, entire length;

I-579, entire length; and

All of PA Turnpike 43, 66, 376 and 576.

Effective at midnight on Friday, February 4, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadway at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-476 from Pocono (Exit 95) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. However, if it is necessary to be out, they say to use caution, reduce speeds, and be aware of changing weather conditions.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

There are freezing temperatures expected during this event and motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that only look wet may actually be icy. Extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.