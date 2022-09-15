For Child Passenger Safety Week, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania State Police have teamed up to give free car seat inspections for Erie families.

Checks were being done for families who were dropping their children off at the Downtown Child Development Center, 121 E. 10th St. in Erie. Families also were provided safety information.

PennDOT and PSP said the events help bring awareness to parents to ensure that car seats are properly installed.

“The number of crashes that we see on our roadways are the ones that being injured because they weren’t fastened correctly. Car seats are designed to work but only when they’re installed correctly, and that’s why we put such a stress on events like these to go out and show folks what’s what’s the proper way to be doing this,” said Saxon Daugherty, PennDOT District 1 safety press officer.

Daugherty added that the most important thing is for adults and young passengers to buckle up.