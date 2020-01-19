PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County

Due winter weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph. Commercial vehicle traffic is restricted to use of the right lane only during the speed reduction.

Both lanes of Interstate 90 westbound remained closed from Exit 16 (Route 98, Franklin Center/Fairview) to Exit 9 (Route 18, Platea/Girard) due to a tractor trailer crash.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable. Roadways will not completely free of ice and snow while a winter storm event is happening. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.