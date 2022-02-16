PennDOT shares sneak peak of planned pedestrian bridge on Holland Street

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With public comment and city officials favoring a cable-stayed pedestrian bridge at Holland Street for the Bayfront Parkway Project, PennDOT has shared new renderings of the bridge.

The pedestrian bridge would cross at Holland Street. Public meetings have gathered input on the proposals, and the recently shared renderings allow the public a more detailed view.

“We went to the public in the fall and we showed them six different possibilities for that bridge to gather feedback on which they found appealing, and that was the most popular one,” said PennDOT press officer Jill Harry. “What we presented before was ‘It could be a cable-stayed bridge,’ but this is a little more detailed and gives a little more rounded view of how it could appear when it’s complete. It’s a more in-depth look.”

T Y Lin International of Philadelphia prepared the renderings.

PennDOT continues to accept public input, however Harry said the cable-stayed pedestrian bridge at Holland Street is a fairly set vision.

“That is the direction we’re going,” Harry said. “We’ve worked with the city and we’ve gathered information from the public. The city is the one that’s going to own the bridge when it’s completed, and this was what they desired, so at this point it is the general plan that what we’re doing is the cable-stayed bridge.”

Currently the project hasn’t been awarded to a contractor. PennDOT plans to award the project later this year.

The estimated cost of the pedestrian bridge at Holland Street is about $6.4 million. The total price tag for the Bayfront Parkway Project is estimated at about $44 million.

“We are still refining the cost of the project as we finalize the details of the design,” Harry said. She also noted that the project would be partially funded by the recently-passed federal infrastructure bill (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act).

The Bayfront Parkway Project website lists three pedestrian mobility needs that the project aims to address: Lack of consistent pedestrian and bicycle facilities along, or parallel to, the Bayfront Parkway; lack of viable connections for pedestrians and bicycles between downtown and surrounding neighborhoods to the Bayfront; and the Bayfront Parkway (acting) as a barrier to pedestrians and bicyclists traveling from downtown Erie to the Bayfront area.

The pedestrian bridge continues to generate public confusion, however, Harry said.

“It’s so conceptual — there’s no bridge now, so it’s hard to imagine what it will look like in the future. We see that with roundabouts, too,” she said. “People are trying to understand how the pedestrian bridge will tie into the sidewalks and Bayfront, and how people will access it.”

Additional images on the project website show how the pedestrian bridge will tie into sidewalks and provide a crossing.