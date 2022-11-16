The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will soon restrict specific vehicles in anticipation of winter weather conditions.

Due to forecasted severe winter weather, PennDOT will temporarily restrict certain vehicles on Interstate 90 in Erie County starting on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Vehicle restrictions will reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and will go into effect beginning at 6 p.m. along I-90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

Under the Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

motorcycles

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions have to move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards on the 511PA’s website. Motorists can also sign up for alerts.