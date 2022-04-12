(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has launched a survey on its winter services.

The anonymous survey is available through April 29. A PennDOT news release said it should take 5 minutes to complete the 17-question survey.

“Winter operations are among our core services and our team takes pride in their mission,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Through this survey, the public can help us measure expectations and identify education opportunities.”

The questions ask respondents about their expectations for safe and passable roadways, their priorities for snow removal, and how they rate PennDOT’s winter services.

The survey also asks how drivers receive information from PennDOT.

For the latest roadway conditions, go online to www.511PA.com.