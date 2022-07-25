A young white tail deer looks up from a hillside, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding antlerless deer hunters to return their pink envelopes by August 1.

All mail-in antlerless deer license applications must be sent in the official pink envelope. Hunters statewide may submit one application each in the opening round, the first unsold round, and the second unsold round.

Multiple applications may be submitted at once when over-the-counter sales begin. In no round may more than three applications be sent in the same envelope. Up to three hunters may submit applications using the same envelope.

Beginning Sept. 12, antlerless licenses may be purchased over-the-counter at County Treasurer’s offices, or by application mailed to any County Treasurer, for any WMU where licenses remain. County Treasurers will accept applications on a first-come, first-serve basis



The cost for each antlerless license is $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents.

More information on antlerless deer licenses in Pennsylvania can be found in Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license.

The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.

The bill would require antlerless deer licenses to be issued through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System.

“Without the Legislature taking action, no change to the process can be made,” said the Game Commission.

Pennsylvania’s 2022 Antlerless Deer License Application Schedule is as follows:

JULY 11, RESIDENTS.

JULY 18, NON-RESIDENTS.

AUG. 1, UNSOLD, 1ST ROUND.

AUG. 15, UNSOLD, 2nd ROUND.

SEPT. 12, OVER-THE-COUNTER SALES FOR WMUS WHERE LICENSES REMAIN.

Visit www.pgc.pa.gov for more details.