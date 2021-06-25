Pennsylvania House passes state budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State budget passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Friday. The vote was 140 to 61.

“We’ve denied the Governor’s tax increases, we’ve made responsible education funding a top priority, we are making crucial deposits in the Rainy Day Fund to handle future challenges, and rebuilding trust in elections by establishing the state’s Bureau of Election Audits,” Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said. “This is a budget Pennsylvanians can be proud of knowing their hard-earned dollars are moving the state out of a pandemic and into a brighter future.”

“It’s always good to prevent tax hikes on working families, and we did manage to get more money to schools, seniors, violence prevention, and roads and bridges, but that’s just not enough,” House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia, Delaware) said. “There are billions of dollars in surplus money that belongs to the people and should have been used to help fairly fund every school and maybe even cut property taxes for homeowners.”

The main targets of the $39.8 billion budget include early childhood education, public schools, and services for those with disabilities and the state police.

The budget now heads to the Senate.