(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One lucky Butler County resident was the top prize-winner for a ticket worth over $1 million.

A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $1,351,306 for the NEST EGG® game from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold at a Lottery retailer in Butler County on Tuesday, April 11.

Good Guyz Mini Mart, 390 Whitestown Road, Butler, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

NEST EGG® is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $300,000. Fast Play games print-on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

