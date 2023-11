Penn State heads to Detroit, to play Michigan State at Ford Field. Chief Nitwit Neal Rudel swings by to preview the game as Penn State wraps up regular season play.

This interview is apart of Nittany Nation Gameday, a weekly Penn State football preview show that airs across Pennsylvania and in Washington D.C. check your local listings to find on where you can get Nittany Nation Gameday.

