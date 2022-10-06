HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced animal cruelty charges against 11 people who were accused of inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania.

Criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada allege that workers employed by Plainville Farms kicked, stomped and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties.

According to a PSP release, the turkeys were to be captured and crated for food processing plants. The investigation started in August 2021 after a PETA employee saw the actions of the turkey catchers.

“This was a lengthy, detailed investigation that involved reviewing a lot of evidence at multiple locations,” Spada said. “I’d like to thank the outside agencies for their involvement and Plainville Farms for their cooperation.”

The following people are the defendants in this incident.

Bryce P. Washington, 26; McSherrytown, PA

Miguel Turi Cantellano, 65; McSherrytown, PA

Juan Turi Baeza, 37; McSherrystown; PA

Jason K. Turner, 22; Hanover, PA

Bryiant O. Perez-Paez, 40; Hanover, PA

Francisco M. Lebron-Cruz, 39; Thomasville, PA

Jose E. Turi Baeza, 29; New Oxford, PA

Kevin L. Wagaman; 49; Fayetteville, PA

Mitchell E. Buckley, 23; Aspers, PA

Christopher S. McArdle, 37; Gettysburg, PA

Joseph Nunez Rosario, 41; of York, PA

Reports said that another individual has not been identified.

PSP said that the charges include six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and 57 related summary offenses.