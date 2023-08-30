(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Northwest Pennsylvania winter activities will have some fresh new looks as over $100,000 is being invested into snowmobile trails and facilities.

According to a release, the funding comes from the ATV and Snowmobile Management Restricted Accounts and will support the construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

“An extended season for winter sports like snowmobiling is one of our area’s unique attractions. But maintaining safe trails is costly,” state Representative Bob Merski (D-2nd District) said. “The new funding will help ensure that our area organizations have the equipment they need to keep the trails groomed and maintained on a regular basis.”

For the region, the funding will allocate to these organizations:

Tri-County Snowblazers, Inc. — $115,000 For new equipment to maintain and construct approximately 90 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Warren and Crawford counties.

Wales Sno-Drifters, Inc. — $24,000 To purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 50 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie County

McKean Area Snowmobile Club, Inc. — $11,000 For new equipment to maintain and construct approximately 162 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.



State Representatives Pat Harkins (D-1st District) and Ryan Bizzarro (D-3rd District) also commended the new funding and what it means for winter activities in the region.

“Trail quality and safety play a huge part in what kind of experience folks have and whether they want to return for repeat adventures. Our region is fortunate to have clubs whose members are dedicated to maintaining our extensive trails. Securing these grants will ensure they have the equipment they need to give riders the best, safest experience possible,” said Rep. Harkins.

“I never miss an opportunity to brag about how Erie is a year-round tourist destination, and snowmobiles and these organizations play a big part in that,” Rep. Bizzarro said. “This funding will grow the wonderful winter offerings already here, and help bring more people in for longer visits, growing our economy even more.”

The fall ATV and Snowmobile grant round opened on Aug. 1 and closes Sept. 29. Grants are open to municipalities, nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

More information about ATV and Snowmobile grants can be found on the DCNR website.