EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect.

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the 19-year-old victim in Saturday night’s shooting has died from the gunshot wound sustained in the Hazle Township Regal Cinema.

State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of the Laurel Mall and Regal Cinema for a shooting at 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say a 19-year-old man, identified as Luis Manuel Luna, was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hazleton hospital with a gunshot wound. On Sunday, troopers announced he died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Investigators determined the shooting was a “motivated attack” inside the Regal Cinema’s lobby and arcade area. While the shooting happened in a public place where people were put in direct danger, troopers say it is an isolated incident.

Troopers say the gunman fired multiple shots and then fled the area. State Police say they are still searching for the shooter.

Trooper Anthony Petroski, Troop N Public Information Officer, says “we are trying to piece everything together. With that being said anybody who was in the area, who was in the movie theater when it happened in the movie theater area, the lobby area, the parking lot that saw something, please reach out to us.”

“We’re only as good as the public that we serve,” Trooper Petroski adds,

Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Major Case Team is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information relative to the investigation of this case is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at (570)459-3890.

Details are limited at this time. Eyewitness News will update this article with the latest information as it is made available.